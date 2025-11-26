Health services users are being asked to share their experiences to help shape the future of nursing education in mid Wales.
The Healthcare Education Network Aberystwyth (HENA) works alongside Aberystwyth University to ensure that its healthcare education programmes reflect the realities of care and the needs of the local community.
The Network is seeking new patients and carers to join and share their experiences.
Ellie Jolley-Dawson from Aberystwyth University’s Healthcare Education Centre said: “Whether you’ve received care yourself, supported someone through a health journey, or simply want to make a difference, joining HENA allows you to offer your own unique perspective and to contribute directly to the education of future nurses.
“Your story can help nursing students to understand the human side of healthcare. By sharing your experiences, you’ll enrich their learning and ensure that our programmes reflect the needs and experiences of our community.”
Members of the network may be invited to share personal experiences during teaching sessions, contribute to simulated learning scenarios or participate in student interviews.
Participation is flexible – members can choose how involved they would like to be. Travel expenses can be reimbursed by arrangement.
To find out more, or to register your interest in joining HENA, please contact Ellie Jolley-Dawson at [email protected] or visit the www.aber.ac.uk/en/hec/hena.
