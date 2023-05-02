THE FUTURE for staff and residents at an Aberystwyth care home is under threat after owners announced it was being put up for sale - with fears it could close its doors for good if a buyer can’t be found.
Methodist Homes (MHA), which owns and operates Hafan y Waun care home in Waunfawr, announced on 2 May that it was one of 10 homes across the UK that is was putting up for sale following a review.
The home, opened in 2007, provides residential dementia care for 90 residents, in purpose-built, en suite accommodation.
MHA said it identified “real challenges in ensuring the on-going sustainability” of the home, and said it “could no longer support” keeping it open.
While MHA said it was “confident” a buyer could be found, it did not rule out the possibility that the home could close its doors.
Ceredigion County Council said that it was “aware of the situation”and was exploring options “with the aim of securing the future of the home.”
Hafan y Waun is one of 10 sites in the UK being sold or closed by MHA.
MHA Chief Executive Sam Monaghan said that the “difficult decisions” to close the homes followed the review looking at the long-term sustainability of services in 2019.
“Like any responsible organisation, MHA needs to make sure it is on the right track to be able to deliver on its mission,” he said.
“For us, this is about ensuring that we enable older people to live later life well.
“We also have a responsibility to the charity to make sure our finances are healthy and that we are in the best possible shape to develop our services for the future.
“These are not decisions we have taken easily.
“They have had to be made so that MHA continues to be a healthy and vibrant charity, providing quality care and support, now and into the future.
“We have been speaking with specialists in the care market and are confident that buyers will soon be found for these homes.
“When a buyer is found, the new owner will take responsibility for the home, including residents and colleagues.
“If, however, in the unfortunate situation that a buyer can’t be secured, I can’t rule out the possibility of some closures.
“It is anticipated that, where possible, homes will start to transfer to new owners by early 2024.
“Affected staff at these homes will be given the opportunity to transfer to the new provider under the formal legal process known as TUPE regulations.
“If we find ourselves having to close any care homes, we will support residents and their families to find new homes and affected staff to find new roles inside MHA, if there are any suitable opportunities and people want to stay with us, or help them to find a new job elsewhere.”
A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson told the Cambrian News: “The council has been approached by MHA regarding Hafan y Waun and we are completely aware of the risks associated with losing such an important facility in the North of the County.
“However, the council sees this as an opportunity to develop and improve key services in the future.
“We are currently working with MHA to identify medium to long term solutions, with the aim of securing the future of the home.”