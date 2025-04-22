Cyfeilion Bronglais League of Friends (CBLF) have donated £4,000 to Aberystwyth's HAHAV charity.
Elinor Powell and Rhian Davies from CBLF met HAHAV Chief Officer Rhian Dafydd to present her with a cheque for the money, which will be used to fund the Aberystwyth-based hospice charity’s Caffi Cofion.
If you or someone you care for is affected by dementia, HAHAV would love to welcome you to their weekly Afternoon Tea experience at Plas Antaron.
Caffi Cofion is free to attend and gives people the opportunity to relax and unwind while a piano plays, and the chance to enjoy some food and drink.
Each week HAHAV round off the experience with an activity. It might be a guest speaker, arts and crafts, musicians or some relaxation therapy. Carers will have a chance to meet and chat with other carers to share experience, advice and tips.
Explaining how the money will be spent, Rhian thanked the league of Friends for the money.
“We’re delighted to receive this,” she said.
“Caffi Cofion is our dementia café that meets every Wednesday afternoon between 2pm and 4pm.
“There’s a team of volunteers that look after it and look after the clients and their carers, and we also have a volunteer coordinator as well.”
Elinor Powell, Chair of CBLF, said she was “absolutely delighted to present” Rhian with a cheque for £4,000 on behalf of Bronglais Hospital League of Friends for HAHAV’s Caffi Cofion project, adding that the group “would be delighted” to help HAHAV again in the future.
CBLF raise money to improve Bronglais Hospital, community services and the lives of local NHS patients and staff.
All money raised stays in the Aberystwyth area and goes where it is most needed.
The funds come from donations, legacies, and a variety of fundraising events.