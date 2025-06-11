Margaret Jones' edition of Y Mabinogi published in 1984 has influenced generations of children.
Her iconic map of Y Mabinogi hangs in homes across the country, and has defined our vision of Branwen and Blodeuwedd and her books have portrayed mythological heroes.
Join Margaret's son Mark and book illustrators Peter Stevenson and Valériane Leblond for an English language event at Aberystwyth’s National Library of Wales on 20 June (5pm). Hear about her home life, her work in an international context, and an appraisal of children's books today.
The event also celebrates the launch of Margaret Jones and the Art of Visual Storytelling, compiled by Peter.
Some illustrations donated to the library will be on display, including the original pencil drawing of the Mabinogi map.
