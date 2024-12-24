A Christmas concert has raised hundreds of pounds for charity.
It was organised by Tiffany Evans, leader of Choirs for Good in Aberystwyth, who performed alongside harpist Harriet Earis and Aberystwyth Silver Band, led by Graham Brand.
Ioan Guile compèred the evening.
The audience joined an evening full of festive cheered and refreshments, and raised £576.47 for the Alzheimer’s Society through ticket sales and donations.
Speaking to the ‘Cambrian News’ afterwards, Tiffany said: “I'd love to thank everyone who came out to join us and the acts who gave their time.
“It was so lovely sharing the evening with everyone, and Ioan was on top form.”