A HOST of activities will take place in Aberystwyth later this month to celebrate the switching on of the town’s Christmas lights.
Aberystwyth’s Christmas light switch on will take place on Saturday, 25 November.
The event, hosted by Menter Aberystwyth, will see the return of a Craft and Food fair, taking place in both Capel Seion and along Baker street.
A variety of entertainment will also take place throughout the day, beginning at 12pm until 5pm.
But the night will only just have begun.
From 5pm, the lantern parade will take place, leaving St Michael’s Church and heading up towards Owain Glyndwr Square in time for the big switch on.
Menter Aberystwyth has already begun the Christmas celebrations. 16 wooden carvings of Christmas puddings have been scattered throughout shops in Aberystwyth as part of a treasure hunt organised by the group. The mission is to find and name the shops where each of the carvings are, and fill in a form on Menter Aberystwyth’s website, linked here.
On top of all this, you can also take part in one of two lantern making workshops on Saturday 11 November or Saturday 18 November.