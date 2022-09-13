Aberystwyth church to screen Queen’s funeral
THE funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be screened live at an Aberystwyth church on Monday.
Reverend Cei Rees of St Michael’s Church confirmed this afternoon that the church will be open to anyone who would like to gather and watch the Queen’s funeral on Monday, 19 September.
Reverend Rees said: “We will be open from 10am. Refreshments will be available and it is free.”
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday.
Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects.
This afternoon (Tuesday), The Queen’s coffin will travel from Scotland by Royal Air Force aircraft from Edinburgh Airport, to RAF, accompanied on the journey by The Princess Royal.
The Queen’s Coffin will then be conveyed to Buckingham Palace by road, to rest in the Bow Room.
On the afternoon of Wednesday 14 September, the coffin will be borne in Procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall until the morning of the State Funeral.
During the Lying-in-State, members of the public will have the opportunity to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects to The Queen.
On the morning of Monday 19 September, the Lying-in-State will end and the Coffin will be taken in Procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where the State Funeral Service will take place.
Following the State Funeral, the Coffin will travel in Procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.
From Wellington Arch, the Coffin will travel to Windsor and once there, the State Hearse will travel in Procession to St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle via the Long Walk. A Committal Service will then take place in St George’s Chapel.
