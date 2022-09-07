Aberystwyth civic group looking to install more blue plaques
If Aberystwyth Civic Society has its way, the biggest town in Ceredigion will soon be getting an historic makeover.
The group, which aims to preserve and develop areas of Aberystwyth that have historical interest and promote civic pride in the town, is looking for suggestions from the public on suggestions on who to commemorate with a series of blue plagues.
The group plans to install the plaques on buildings with links to famous people briefly explaining the historical ties to the specific location.
The plaques will commemorate local people as well as those who may have lived locally but “made their fame beyond Aberystwyth.”
Having reformed after the coronavirus pandemic, the group has a completely new committee and Michael Freeman, the chair of Aberystwyth Civic Society told Cambrian News it is in the process of “dredging up” the two-year-old ideas from the previous committee.
Mr Freeman said the group had already installed 15 plaques around the town, commemorating people such as the artist Alfred Worthington, who lived there for half a century. Many of his paintings can be found in the Ceredigion museum in Aberystwyth, and they highlight scenes such as Aberystwyth castle, the local harbour and “Egg Rock” — the egg-shaped rock once found on the stretch of the beach to the south of Aberystwyth near Monk’s Cave and the Penderi Cliffs.
So far, only men have been honoured with the blue plaques — something the committee is eager to change. Anyone with suggestions can email [email protected]
The group hosted a walk on Saturday, 10 Sept, exploring suggestions for new plaque locations. It began at Plas Crug Leisure Centre and explored the former industrial part of the town.
