The awards recognise excellence in permanent makeup and cosmetic tattooing, with artists from across the UK competing for national titles. For Magdalena, however, the recognition is about far more than beauty treatments. “Winning these awards is an incredible honour, but what means the most to me is being able to help people regain their confidence after life-changing experiences,” she said. Alongside cosmetic procedures such as lip blush, eyeliner and eyebrow tattooing, Magdalena specialises in restorative tattooing for people affected by cancer and medical conditions. This includes scar revision, creating realistic eyebrows for people who have lost hair during cancer treatment, helping those living with alopecia, and providing realistic nipple and areola tattooing for women following breast cancer surgery and reconstruction.