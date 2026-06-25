An Aberystwyth-based cosmetic tattoo artist has been recognised as one of the best in the country after winning a prestigious national award.
Magdalena Dafforne, of Dafforne Cosmetic Tattooing, won Best UK Lip Blush Artist, and was named 3rd Overall Cosmetic Tattoo Artist in the United Kingdom at the UK PMU Conference in London on 7 June.
The awards recognise excellence in permanent makeup and cosmetic tattooing, with artists from across the UK competing for national titles. For Magdalena, however, the recognition is about far more than beauty treatments. “Winning these awards is an incredible honour, but what means the most to me is being able to help people regain their confidence after life-changing experiences,” she said. Alongside cosmetic procedures such as lip blush, eyeliner and eyebrow tattooing, Magdalena specialises in restorative tattooing for people affected by cancer and medical conditions. This includes scar revision, creating realistic eyebrows for people who have lost hair during cancer treatment, helping those living with alopecia, and providing realistic nipple and areola tattooing for women following breast cancer surgery and reconstruction.
“Many of my clients come to me after losing their eyebrows, eyelashes, breasts or nipples due to illness or treatment,” said Magda.
“Cosmetic and medical tattooing can play a small but meaningful role in helping someone feel like themselves again.
“Seeing that boost in confidence and self-esteem is the most rewarding part of what I do.”
The latest national success follows previous industry recognition at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, for which she has been announced as a finalist once again this year. "These awards are wonderful recognition of the work I do, but I'm equally proud that so many clients trust me during some of the most difficult periods of their lives,” Magda added.
“My goal is always the same – to help people feel confident, comfortable and empowered.”
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