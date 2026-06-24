Organised by Aberystwyth’s LGBTQ+ arts group Aberration, the True to Life Queer Tales workshop on Sunday 28 June 1.30-4.30pm takes participants through an exploration of storytelling led by guest facilitator Qwigo Ly Baldwin from Berlin.
Hosted at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, the intimate three-hour workshop for just 16 attendees will explore how to tell stories not just with language, body, and presence but with listening.
Open to all abilities, facilitator Qwigo has a lifetime of experience in theatre and music – on and off the stage – and a passion for community storytelling.
With degrees in performance, theatre teaching and storytelling, and advanced training in circle singing, Qwigo works with people of all ages on cultural projects around Germany.
Originally from the Pacific Northwest of the U.S., they live in Berlin, where they are part of the Doable Storytelling trio.
The workshop is open to anyone who identifies as LGBTQ+ aged 16+, the tickets are Pay What You Can via the Arts Centre website - https://www.aberration.org.uk/story-workshop/
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