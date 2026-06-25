A gentle multi-sensory theatre experience for people with profound and multiple learning disabilities is coming to Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
Green Fingers, created by Oshi’s World, blends sound, light, texture, movement and music in a relaxed, responsive environment where audiences engage in their own way. Using touchable props and visual storytelling, performers create connection and calm.
The production champions inclusive, meaningful cultural experiences for everyone everywhere today.
Made for small audiences of 1-4, Green Fingers offers a truly unique creative interaction that is bespoke and tailored to the needs of each individual.
Based on an original idea and directed by Francesca Pickard with sensory design by Hayley Grindle, lighting by Andy Pike and musical composition from Katie Elin-Salt; Green Fingers offers a story that promotes how our differences can make the world beautiful, and how we can all help each other to grow.
See the show at Aberystwyth Arts Centre this week, on Friday, 26 and Saturday, 27 June. There are four performances across the two days at various times.
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