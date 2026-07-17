An emergency medicine consultant from Aberystwyth has been recognised by the University of Leicester for her voluntary work which has benefited patients around the world.
Dr Ffion Davies, who grew up in Aberystwyth before graduated from Leicester in Medicine in the early 1990s, has forged a hugely successful career as a leading emergency department professional, while also passing on her knowledge to students in a lecturing role at the University.
Her volunteering outside of the two day jobs has seen her go above and beyond the call of duty, and has earned Dr Davies an honorary Doctorate of Science from her alma mater – which she accepted at a graduation ceremony held last week at De Montfort Hall, Leicester.
Dr Davies said: “I am deeply honoured to receive an Honorary Doctorate of Science from the University of Leicester. As a proud Leicester alumna and as a medical consultant at University Hospitals of Leicester, this recognition is particularly meaningful to me.
“Alongside my clinical practice as an emergency doctor, the voluntary work for which I am being recognised is motivated by a desire to improve patient care and support the development of medical practice worldwide. I am enormously grateful to be awarded this honour.”
Dr Davies graduated in Medicine (MBChB) from the University of Leicester in 1990 and has since dedicated over 35 years to advancing emergency healthcare globally. She is currently an Honorary Consultant Emergency Physician at University Hospitals of Leicester and an Honorary Senior Lecturer here at the University of Leicester.
In her NHS position, Dr Davies has played a pivotal role, both locally and across the country, in enabling Emergency Departments to deliver excellent care for children. Developing national standards of care and tools to support inter-professional learning, her contribution has been instrumental in the establishment of skilled, specialist emergency paediatric services.
After many years of volunteering for the International Federation of Emergency Medicine (IFEM), Dr Davies served as the Federation’s President from 2022 to 2024 and now sits on the Board of Directors. She remains involved with developing, as well as leading, the IFEM’s new Academy eLearning platform.
During her time as President, she strengthened collaborations with the World Health Organisation, industry partners and national healthcare system leaders, particularly focusing on improving emergency care infrastructure in under-resourced regions of the world. In 2025, Dr Davies was presented with a medal from the Royal College of Emergency Medicine in recognition of her significant contribution to emergency care.
Throughout her career in hospital practice, Dr Davies has been involved in many local, national and international projects for multi-professional Medical Education and for improving clinical practice in Paediatric Emergency Medicine. She is the lead author of the textbook Emergency Care of Minor Trauma in Children and of the popular eLearning website spottingthesickchild.com.
Her pioneering work in improving care for children in UK A&E departments, combined with her global leadership in healthcare system strengthening through advocacy and professional education, has had a significant and enduring impact on patients of all ages.
President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Leicester, Professor Sir Nishan Canagarajah, said: “It was particularly gratifying to see one of our very own alumna walk across the stage once more at a graduation, to receive this well-earned award.
“Dr Davies’s work – as a medical professional, a lecturer and a volunteer – has benefited the lives of countless patients, both here and around the globe.
“Her impact cannot be underestimated, and it’s wonderful to think the University of Leicester was the springboard to a truly outstanding career.”
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