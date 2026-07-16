An Aberystwyth man who sent persistent offensive and abusive emails to a woman over the course of a month will be sentenced next month.
Stuart Jones, of Caledfryn, Bryn Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 July.
The 52-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment without violence in Aberystwyth towards a woman between 31 May and 29 June this year.
The court heard that Jones sent “persistent emails over the course of a month that were offensive and abusive in nature.”
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all-options pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Jones is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 August.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that sentencing date.
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