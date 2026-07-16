An Aberystwyth man who sent persistent offensive and abusive emails to a woman over the course of a month will be sentenced next month.

Stuart Jones, of Caledfryn, Bryn Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 July.

The 52-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment without violence in Aberystwyth towards a woman between 31 May and 29 June this year.

The court heard that Jones sent “persistent emails over the course of a month that were offensive and abusive in nature.”

Magistrates adjourned the case for an all-options pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Jones is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 August.

He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that sentencing date.