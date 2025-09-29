What started as a side hustle during university has grown into a bold new retail venture for Aberystwyth entrepreneur Khalid Ameen Aslam.
The 24-year-old’s love of vintage fashion has evolved into a full-time business with support from Big Ideas Wales.
Khalid started selling second-hand clothes while studying for his master’s degree, soon realising his hobby had the potential to become something more.
KB Retro on Great Darkgate Street opened in March, offering stylish, sustainable vintage clothing, all born out of Khalid’s growing passion for fashion history and the circular economy.
Khalid said: “It was just about making a little extra money while I studied, which can get expensive. But over time, I fell in love with sourcing pieces, learning about fashion eras, and promoting sustainable choices.
“Buying second hand clothing helps reduce waste and lessens the environmental impact the fashion industry has, which is a cause I’m passionate about. I was also keen to work for myself.”
Khalid credits much of his success to the guidance received from Big Ideas Wales. He reached out for support in September 2024 and was paired with Business Adviser Caryl George, who played a key role in turning his idea into a tangible enterprise.
With Caryl’s assistance, Khalid successfully secured the Young Person’s Start Up Grant, which enabled him to secure a retail space in Aberystwyth and bring KB Retro to life. Now, the store is thriving, offering everything from 1980s vintage football shirts to high-end designer pieces from brands like Carhartt, Stone Island, and Arc’teryx. Prices range from £5 to £150, appealing to both student budgets and serious fashion collectors alike.
Khalid said: “I’m proud to bring something unique to the town. There was a real gap in the market here, and I wanted to fill it with something that also aligns with my values.”
Khalid hopes to expand locally and online, and aims to work more closely with other Aberystwyth businesses, and elevate the shopping experience there.
Caryl said: “Khalid came to me with a great concept but wasn’t sure how to make it happen. He took every opportunity to learn, grow and refine his business,
and I’ve been so impressed by how quickly he turned his side hustle into a full time, bricks and mortar success. I’m really excited to see what’s next for him.”
