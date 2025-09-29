With Caryl’s assistance, Khalid successfully secured the Young Person’s Start Up Grant, which enabled him to secure a retail space in Aberystwyth and bring KB Retro to life. Now, the store is thriving, offering everything from 1980s vintage football shirts to high-end designer pieces from brands like Carhartt, Stone Island, and Arc’teryx. Prices range from £5 to £150, appealing to both student budgets and serious fashion collectors alike.