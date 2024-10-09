A family from Aberystwyth are all set for a starring role on a reality TV show.
Michael and Anwen Jones and their son, Gwion, are among the new cast members on the new series of the hit S4C programme, Gogglebocs Cymru,
The first programme in the run, starting at 9pm on Wednesday, 16 October, is a special to mark the 50thanniversary of the popular S4C soap opera, Pobol y Cwm.
The Jones family are among seven new households freshening up the Gogglebocs Cymru cast of TV critics this time round.
They will be watching and giving their views on a broad range of programmes from S4C, other channels and streaming services.
There are five episodes being shown in the first run and there will be a celebrity Christmas special on 27 December.
Gwion said: "We don't usually watch TV together much these days as we have different tastes. Mam and Dad are huge soap fans and watch Coronation Street and Emmerdale and sometimes Eastenders and of course Pobol y Cwm.
"I'll watch programmes on Netflix and sometimes watch things like Britain's Got Talent and Ant & Dec's Saturday show with them."
The 25-year-old works as a support worker at Gorwelion, a community mental health centre in Aberystwyth but is also a talented singer-songwriter.
"I've performed my songs on programmes like Noson Lawen and beforehand I've been very nervous because I needed to get it right but on Gogglebocs Cymru I think I can be more myself and natural," he said.
While looking forward to taking part in the programme, Gwion isn't so sure about his parents.
"They are really bad at any sort of technology. Mam really doesn't know how to use a mobile phone and Dad is no better but has lots of random stories to tell," he added.
Series Producer Euros Wyn said the line-up includes several cast members from the last series.
They include John Willliams and his grandson, Cian, from Porthmadog; brothers Huw, Stephen and Mike Williams from Brynaman and Mark Rogers and Carwyn Davies, friends who live in Manchester although Carwyn is originally from Penygroes and Mark from Bangor.