The Game Change Project CIC is organising a Charity ‘Cowboy Hoedown’ to raise funds to help young people in Powys.
The Hoedown is taking place on Saturday 27 September, 7pm at Llanidloes Community Centre.
It is set to be a great night with a bar, hog roast and a prize for best dressed cowboy or cowgirl.
There will be live Country and Western music from the band ‘Devil Rockers’ and a chance to try your feet at Line Dancing!
The night will culminate in a charity auction with some great ‘promises’ on offer.
The event is for over 18s only and tickets are £20, available on Eventbrite.
The Game Change Project currently runs eight sessions a week at their Rural Learning Hub near Aberhafesp.
52 youngsters attend weekly, where they join in with activities like animal care, equine handling, learning on the land and mechanics.
Practical, outdoor activities form the basis for confidence building, enabling young people to develop the foundations of good mental health.
Funds raised from the Hoedown will enable the organisation to press on with ambitious plans to introduce outreach sessions at other locations and become an accredited training centre.
This will mean that many more young people in Powys will have the opportunity to grow, learn and thrive in an environment which suits their needs.
The aim of Game Change is to create opportunities for young people to raise their aspirations and improve their confidence and self esteem by bringing them outside the traditional classroom setting to participate in fun and engaging activities which literally "bring learning to life".
