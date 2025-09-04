Gwynedd’s Rhys Meirion will make a return to the Great Hall stage at Aberystwyth Arts Centre this month, and he will be joined by a few of his friends.
His last visit to the venue was in 2022.
“We are excited to welcome him back,” an arts centre spokesperson said.
Rhys Meirion and Friends is at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Friday, 12 September.
The evening will be hosted by Aberystwyth's own Elin Pavli-Hinde and will also feature Eisteddfod royalty, Barry Powell and Efan Williams. Rhys will also once again be joined on stage by his hugely talented daughter, Elan.
The concert also includes a guest performance by Cor Brythoniad following a personal invitation from Rhys himself.
All Welcome (no children under 7).
