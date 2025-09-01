Walkers of all abilities are being encouraged to join the Llandysul and Pont-Tyweli Walking Weekend when it returns later this month.
Now a firm favourite in the local events calendar, the weekend, from Friday, 26 until Sunday, 28 September, offers a mix of guided walks, social activities and family-friendly fun, all set in and around this “Walkers are Welcome” community.
The programme begins on Friday evening with a gentle guided stroll through Llandysul’s historic upper village. Led by local historians, the walk offers fascinating glimpses into the town’s past, with the chance to relax over refreshments at the Porth Hotel afterwards.
Saturday brings a choice of routes for those looking to stretch their legs. A scenic circular walk from Llandysul to Capel Dewi takes in stunning valley views and sites of historic interest, while a coastal and woodland walk from Cwmtydu reveals sweeping views over Cardigan Bay. In the evening, the focus turns to fun and community at Y Porth, when everyone is welcome to join the Twmpath , with local Ceilidh band Jamalot will provide the music for an energetic night of dancing.
On Sunday morning, families can join a nature-themed scavenger hunt around Henllan Bridge, combining gentle exercise with a spot of wildlife spotting. For those seeking more of a challenge, the Mystery Walk starting from Pontsian offers a 5–6-mile route revealed only on the day. This language of this walk is Welsh, and an ideal opportunity for Welsh language learners. The weekend concludes with the “Famous Five Streams” walk – an 8.5-mile journey through woodland and fields, crossing a series of streams before returning to Y Porth, Llandysul for well-earned cup of tea or even something cooler!
Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or simply curious to explore the Teifi Valley at a gentler pace, the Llandysul & Pont-Tyweli Walking Weekend promises fresh air, great company and a warm West Wales welcome.
Each walk costs £5 per person (free for under-16s) which covers administration and any necessary transport. Booking closes on 22 September and participants are advised to wear suitable footwear and clothing, and to bring water and snacks. Walk leaders may refuse participation to anyone not properly equipped.
Further details, including booking forms, go to the website at www.llandysul-ponttyweli.co.uk or by emailing [email protected].
