Aberystwyth Fire Station has decided to postpone its car wash event this Saturday.
Grass fires across the area and the weather forecast have been given as reasons for the cancellation.
The fire service released the news along with a message of thanks to people for their support during this difficult time.
The fire station had organised the fundraising event, which should have taken place from 10am-3pm on Saturday, 12 April, to raise money for and awareness of two charities - The Fire Fighters Charity and the Aberystwyth Wheelchair Basketball Club.
But fire station staff announced on Wednesday that the event will not go ahead this weekend.
A post on the station’s Facebook page reads: “Unfortunately we have made the decision to postpone our car wash this Saturday.
“We still have numerous ongoing incidents and with the weather forecast to stay it didn't give us much option but to postpone.
“The crews have worked tirelessly along with numerous other stations with various incidents. A big thanks to all the crew and the neighbouring stations, all the control staff at joint fire service control, employers that release their staff to attend incidents, our families who we've barely seen and the community for all your support.”