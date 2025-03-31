The crew at Aberystwyth Fire Station will be holding their annual charity car wash on Saturday, 12 April, between 10am and 3pm.
This year's annual car wash at the Trefechan station will be raising important funds and awareness for two charities - The Fire Fighters Charity and the Aberystwyth Wheelchair Basketball Club.
Supporting the car wash on the day will be Head Coach and Founder of the Aberystwyth Wheelchair Basketball Club, Lee Coulson.
Lee is a prominent figure in the Aberystwyth community, having been voted the Pride of Aberystwyth in 2020 and previously coached the Welsh Paralympics Wheelchair Basketball Team.
Come and have your car washed while supporting your local firefighters and a very worthy cause at the same time!