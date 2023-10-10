Aberystwyth Round Table's popular firework display will end after this year over a lack of volunteers.
The local branch of the Round Table announced today that this year's display will be their last.
A post on their Facebook page said it was "with a mix of nostalgia and gratitude that we announce the end of an era - this year marks the FINAL Aberystwyth Round Table Fireworks Display".
"While the event has grown in size and raised vital funds for charitable causes over the years, regrettably, we find ourselves unable to continue organising it due to dwindling Round Table Membership numbers.
"We are immensely grateful to the countless stalls and suppliers, the dedicated fireworks display company, the PA system experts, St Johns Ambulance Cymru, local clubs, and organisations that have stood by our side year after year.
"Our deepest gratitude also goes out to all past and present Round Table Members whose hard work has made this display a reality, and to every individual who has played a part in delivering a spectacular fireworks show for Aberystwyth.
"A huge thanks also goes out to all of the local businesses and organisations who have generously sponsored the event in recent years allowing us to grow the event.
"Above all, our most profound thanks belong to YOU, our incredible local community. Your unwavering support has been the driving force behind this event's success, and we are eternally grateful for your support."
Aberystwyth Round Table want this year's display, on Sunday, 5 November, to be the best one yet, as the rest of their announcement explains.
The post adds: "But fret not, as we are determined to go out with a BANG! This year's grand finale promises to be the most spectacular yet, with an enhanced fireworks display choreographed to an amazing playlist curated by Bright Sparks Fireworks.
"We can't wait for you to experience it and hope it serves as a fitting farewell to a beloved tradition.
"Join us for one last magical night under the stars as we bid farewell to the Aberystwyth Round Table Fireworks Display. Let's make it a memorable one!"