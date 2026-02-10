Safety concerns are growing over plans to replace Aberystwyth’s Plascrug footbridge.
A consultation running until 25 February offers three bridge designs. The first (Option A) would see a new bridge in its current location, between Plascrug School and Aberystwyth Rugby Club. Two other options (B and C) would see a bridge built through Plascrug school grounds. Campaigners against B and C say these options are an issue for the whole community, not just Plascrug School.
Option A is the only proposal supported by Plascrug’s staff and governors, Aberystwyth Rugby Club, and Aberystwyth Town Council.
B and C would make school grounds vulnerable to photography, and introduce the risk of litter and unhygienic/unsafe items being thrown from the bridge into school grounds, so two-metre high screens on both sides would enclose the bridge.
Option B contains a double hairpin. Option C has sharp corners. This creation of blind alleys is leading to many questions over user safety, and the likelihood of people avoiding active travel where they feel less safe.
Option C’s design also shows a slatted roof to prevent overlooking, leading to a tunnel-like claustrophobic experience – as well as creating even easier access for people to enter, or leave, school grounds.
Option B goes through the middle of the school grounds.
Option C would enclose three sides of the school field.
In comparison, Option A would only require full screening for the short stretch over the railway tracks. The section alongside the school would require one side of screening, while the rugby club side , and both sides of the ramp next to Mudiad Meithrin’s offices could be left.
An Option A campaigner said: “Curiously, if a new bridge were to be built in the school, the council has indicated they would keep the current damaged footbridge open until it reaches its end of life, with no budget or plans for its demolition. This would allow some people to choose the route where they felt safest, while forcing parents with pushchairs and people with disabilities who needed to use a ramp onto a more isolated route.”
Plascrug Avenue, where the entrance to bridge options B and C lie, is a hotspot for antisocial behaviour, especially after dark.
Hannah Engelkamp uses the current bridge every day with her two young children who attend Ysgol Gymraeg. She said: “Walking over 200m metres along what will feel like a deep marble run of blind corners ahead and behind is not something I'll want to do as a solo woman, and worse still with small children and in dark winter months.
“I'm astonished the council, in pushing for maximum accessibility, aren't taking into consideration real world factors, namely will this bridge be a nice, safe, welcoming place to be? Something Aberystwyth will be proud of, and use?
“Options B and C absolutely will not feel like a comfortable space for the majority of the people who need it.”
Visit the consultation at https://www.ceredigion.gov.uk/your-council/consultations/plascrug-bridge-scheme/.
