A man has been arrested following an incident at Bangor University.
North Wales Police were called to the university shortly before 2.30pm on Friday, 6 February following reports of a man in possession of a bladed article within the university grounds.
A 20-year-old local man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of public order offences.
District Inspector Jamie Owens said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are working closely with the university following Friday’s incident.
“I want to reassure the community that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.
“I would also like to thank the community for their patience as we worked to safely resolve the situation on Friday afternoon.”
