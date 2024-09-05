Aberystwyth Gymnastics Club has again submitted ambitious plans to transform an unused unit on Glanyrafon Industrial Estate into a permanent home.
The club has submitted plans for a change of use for the vacant Unit A on the site – previously a plumbing business - that would see it developed into a dedicated centre for the 24 year old club, which has seen numbers swell over the past two decades.
The club currently run evening and weekend sessions at Penglais Sports Hall, but are hoping that a dedicated space for members will allow the club to grow further with many children on a “huge waiting lists that is only increasing.”
While the club are hopeful the plan will get the green light, a similar application for a change of use to leisure activities was refused in March this year after planners ruled that the “proposed development if approved would undermine the role and function of the Glanyrafon industrial estate as land allocated for economic development.”
Planner said on that occasion that “the application has failed to demonstrate why the needs of the gymnastics club cannot be met at existing facilities.”
Planning documents said that Aberystwyth Gymnastic Club has been running since January 2000.
“The club has grown in numbers from a handful of gymnasts and two coaches to what it is today,” documents said.
“The club has seven fully qualified coaches and 260 gymnasts.
“The club runs four evenings a week and all day on Saturday.
“Aberystwyth Gymnastics Club is looking to expand into its own facility adapted for the club.
“The venture is unique as there is no such facility in Ceredigion.
“The membership will increase from 250 to 500+ of all ages and abilities.
“Not only will the project benefit the local community it will also benefit local businesses and educators in Aberystwyth and surrounding areas.
“Gymnastics is a sport that can benefit all areas of the community regardless of age, ability or culture.
“With a sport specific facility available, the possibilities for growth are endless.”
If given the go-ahead, the new centre at Glanyrafon would be open from 9am to 10pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 5pm on weekends, documents said.
“It is hoped that Aberystwyth will be the Centre of Excellence for the sport of tumbling in west Wales.”
For the move to go ahead, Ceredigion County Council planners will have to approve a change of use.