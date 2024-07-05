HAHAV volunteers have shown their appreciation of the charity’s founders as they step back from front line roles.
Ceredigion based hospice at home charity, HAHAV, was established in 2015 and Dr Alan Axford and his wife Karen have been there from the start. Together they have been a driving force for HAHAV since its inception nearly a decade ago and, thanks to his medical expertise and her business acumen, the charity has gone from strength-to-strength and provides invaluable services for people across Ceredigion.
A recent event was held by HAHAV to thank the couple and the charity’s volunteers turned out in force to do just that, but kind Alan and Karen quick to acknowledge the importance of the volunteers.
They said: “We were concerned that Ceredigion did not have a dedicated hospice, the only county in Wales without one.
“We were also fully aware of the dedication we have in the county from a volunteer perspective, and having worked with others to establish HAHAV, we were all convinced that it would be very much led by volunteers.
“That was the original vision and we’re delighted that it is still in place today. The army of volunteers that have supported us over the years has been quite incredible and we owe a debt of gratitude to them all.
“While we are stepping back, we are not stepping away and look forward to continuing to contribute to the charity’s work in the coming years.”
One of the volunteers who spoke at the event, and who has been there from the start, is Jan Jones. Jan said: “You cannot really think of HAHAV without thinking of Alan and Karen, they have inspired us all. It was a huge undertaking nearly 10 years ago but their vision, coupled with the amazing volunteer support along the way has ensured the charity’s success and it now provides invaluable services across Ceredigion.
“This was a lovely event and a chance for us to all to say to Alan and Karen, ‘thank you’.”
HAHAV has recently launched a major fundraising campaign to develop its Living Well centre at Plas Antaron and expand its services across Ceredigion.
If you would like to organise a fundraising event or contribute directly, or if you would like to volunteer with HAHAV please get in touch and for further information please visit hahav.org.uk, call 01970 611550, or email [email protected].