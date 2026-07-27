Families across Wales have been promised free childcare for all children aged nine months to four years by 2031, but the proposal could cost up to £500m a year.
Wales’ Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams told the Senedd on 14 July that the Welsh Government's core estimate for the full rollout is £375m annually.
However, Ms Williams admitted under questioning that the final bill could rise to half a billion pounds depending on uptake.
Ms Williams said: “Families of all children from nine months to four years across Wales should be able to access a more affordable, simpler, more consistent childcare offer by the end of this Senedd term.”
Describing childcare as “absolutely essential”, Ms Williams told the Siambr that whether or not to expand funded childcare is “not a question to discuss.”
She said: “The lack of affordable childcare is a societal problem to solve, and in solving it, we will deliver benefits that span across gender equality, early child development, tackling poverty, supporting our economy and improving our children’s health and educational outcomes.”
Ms Williams said work with economists and analysts was “ongoing”, and said factors such as workforce costs, training and development, additional learning needs and more will also be taken into account.
She said: “At the start of this government term, three local authorities had succeeded in completing the roll-out of 12.5 hours of funded childcare to all two-year olds.
“One other local authority has reached every two-year-old child last month.
“And 16 more local authorities have already confirmed that, with the additional funding that we will invest through the supplementary budget, they’ll be able to move to a full rollout by the end of this financial year”.
She added: “Wales has the highest childcare costs in the UK, with many households spending more than their rent or mortgage on childcare costs. Women are disproportionately affected by this and Wales has a persistent gender pay gap.
“Wales has some of the poorest children who cannot currently access the benefits of early years provision.”
Reform’s Christiana Emsley, who is the party’s shadow minister for families, told the Deputy First Minister that “ambition is not the issue; preparedness is”.
Ms Emsley said that a want for children to have “the best possible start in life” and for families to be able to access “affordable, high-quality childcare” is something that unites everyone across the Siambr.
However, she questioned Ms Williams’ statement that the policy will cost £375 million a year, noting that the Deputy First Minister described this as a “mid-point estimate”.
Responding to Ms Emsley’s comments on the midpoint estimate, Ms Williams said the figure is based on the take-up that has been seen in other parts of the UK with similar demographics.
She confirmed her government does know the potential full cost and said: “The maximum is usually about 80 per cent take-up.
“The additional funding that would be needed would be between £250m and £500m.
“The £375 million is a midpoint estimate.”
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