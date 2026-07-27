A Llanegryn nursery has been given a glowing report by inspectors who gave it the highest ranking across the board.
Cylch Meithrin Bro Dysynni, based at Ysgol Craig y Deryn, were visited by Care Inspectorate Wales and Estyn in May.
In a report released in July, inspectors ranked the nursery as ‘excellent’ – the highest grade – for all five inspection categories: Well-being; care and development; teaching and assessment; environment; and leadership and management.
The Cylch, which hosts 15 children between the ages of two and four years old, is a “happy and safe” environment, inspectors found.
“Practitioners work together very effectively to ensure the children are safe and healthy, and that their welfare is maintained,” the inspection report said.
“Practitioners know the children very well and use this information skilfully to plan meaningful learning experiences that meet individual needs.”
Inspectors found that staff “provide a wide and balanced curriculum, planning high quality play and learning experiences” while “nearly all children engage fully for extended periods and make very strong progress in their learning.”
Leaders at the Cylch “ensure the safety of children by implementing sound and thorough arrangements,” inspectors found, while providing a “welcoming and inspiring environment that supports learning and a strong sense of belonging.”
“Leaders ensure there is an exceptional range of resources and equipment available that supports children's engagement successfully,” the inspection report added.
“Leaders have successfully created a very strong ethos of family where each individual is valued.
“They ensure that they provide high quality care and offer valuable learning and development opportunities for children.”
Inspectors recommended that Cylch Meithrin Bro Dysynni “further develop a system to complete appraisals regularly to ensure there are opportunities to discuss performance and professional development.”
The nursery will produce an action plan showing how it will implement the recommendation.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.