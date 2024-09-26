Can you help Janie Gibson (nee Griffiths Davies) identify the people in these pictures.
Janie’s father was John Griffiths Davies 1904-1969, known as Jack.
Janie writes: “A relative near Aberystwyth suggested I reach out to your paper as occasionally you publish historic photos to see if the context or people can be named.
“I have three photos with my father and some other relatives but we do not know any more about them.
“One is a photo of graduate students from UCW in 1921/2 who all came from the County school.
“Another is a soccer team. My father is top right in civvies and my cousin's father is mid second row of those crouching.
“The third is Rhydpennau School. My dad is second row, second from the left, and I am told that in the top row, third from the right is Iorwerth Jones, a second cousin of my father.
“I live in Melbourne, Australia. My father came here in 1927 after growing up near Borth, attending the Rhydypennau school and then the County school before UCW.
“He then worked for a couple of years at the Plant Breeding Station.”
Do you recognise any of the people in the pictures?