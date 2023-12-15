Members of the Inner Wheel of Aberystwyth have delivered two trolleys full of donations to their local foodbank.
Food has been a feature of recent meetings of the club of Aberystwyth. The guest speaker in November was Rhiannon, who spoke about how she and her sister had opened their shop, Pwdin in Eastgate Street, specialising in Welsh produce.
Members were able to taste samples of delicious chocolate brownies and other sweet and savoury items from her range of wares.
Christmas food donated by Inner Wheel members was then delivered to Jubilee Storehouse, the foodbank at St Anne’s Church, Penparcau.
Two trolley loads of bags of food were handed over to co-ordinator Catherine, who was pleased to see that there were several packets of mince pies in the donation.
The December meeting held in the Wildfowler in Tre-ddol, of necessity involved food!
As well as enjoying a Christmas meal, plans were made for the January meeting where fundraising activities for international charities will take place at a member’s home, with ‘bring and share’ refreshments!
