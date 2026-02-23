Aberystwyth-based kitchen designer, Jasmine Powdrill, founder of Kitchen & Home Design Ltd., has been announced as a finalist for a prestigious award at the KBB Review Awards 2026.
She has been shortlisted in the Kitchen Designer of the Year – project cost up to £30,000 category, with the winner to be announced on 2 March at an awards ceremony in Birmingham.
Her design featuring black cabinetry, including two islands with oak worktops in a custom oil finish, and tall, glazed pantry units in an industrial style, was created by Jasmine to deliver solutions that worked within the client's budget without compromising on style, aesthetics, or practicality and the clients are delighted.
“Jasmine helped make our Pinterest reality! She meticulously designed every detail so that our kitchen isn’t just beautiful but perfectly functional.,” said Jasmine’s happy client Louise.
Jasmine said: “These awards are tough – which is why they are so well respected by the industry. I had to present the kitchen design to a panel of judges back in January, and I’m up against some really talented designers. I feel truly honoured to be a finalist for a stunning home design project that I’m really proud of.”
The awards are the biggest awards in the kitchen and bathroom independent retail industry.
When the winners are announced on 2 March, Jasmine hopes her stunning, contemporary design will come out on top.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.