However, earlier this month, Co-owners Matt and Pete announced their small show in Market Hall was closing - but not for good.
Since Gayberystwyth Books' inception, the pair have worked hard to make the space a hub for the community, hosting literary events, talks with guest authors, a bilingual book club, as well as giving out free contraception, STI test kits, hosting a free chest binder scheme and being part of Ceredigion Period Dignity, giving out free period products.
The pair are now flipping their book shop to become a Community Interest Company and, if funding is obtained, hope to open in a bigger space in the town.
They wrote in a joint statement on 30 January: “It is the events and community efforts that we are most proud of.
“Our customers have become friends.
“So many of you have come to the shop and shared your personal stories, which have been a privilege to hear.
“This itself shouts loudly about how important it is to have a safe space.
“This is what we really hope to build on... applying for funding to reopen in a larger venue, where we can increase our selection of LGBTQ+ books and products, enhance and increase our community resources and provide a social space with drinks and refreshments.”
The bookshop will continue in the meantime as a pop-up stall, next at Brums Queer Market on 28 February and Abercon at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 14 March.
They are also continuing to host their Queer Lit Quarterly events, the next being on Friday, 20 February at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
