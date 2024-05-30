Up to six coastal landfill sites around Aberystwyth at risk of releasing waste, a report has outlined.
Natural Resources Wales has published a new report looking at the impact of landfill sites close to the coast in Wales.
The report - Investigating the impact of landfill sites at the coast on Marine Protected Area features in Wales – set out to “determine the coastal landfill sites which pose the greatest threat”.
The assessment showed that, based on flooding and coastal erosion in the present day, 265 landfill sites across Wales have the potential to release waste into the marine environment.
That number increased to 306 and 332 landfill sites in the medium and long-term.
“The landfill sites which had a higher risk of releasing waste tended to be in high flood risk areas, were undefended and had a large, exposed landfill boundary to wave impact,” the report found.
The report says that landfills in mid Wales were “relatively sparse” with the “highest concentration of coastal landfill sites in Aberystwyth where there are up to six coastal landfill sites at risk of releasing waste.”
Measures to mitigate any potential issues include the removal of landfill waste, coastal protection, treating contamination, and inspection and surveillance.