PLASCRUG Leisure Centre has been forced to close its doors following damage caused by strong winds.
In a post to social media this afternoon Ceredigion County Council said: “Due to building damage caused by the strong winds, Plascrug Leisure Centre has had to close with immediate effect.
“The building will remain closed until the required repairs have been carried out.
“The car park will also remain closed and we advise the public to stay away from the vicinity of the Leisure Centre until repairs have been completed.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we will keep you informed of developments.”
The Cambrian News approached Ceredigion County Council to ask how long they expect the leisure centre to be closed, to which a spokesperson replied: "The building has been closed due the damage caused by the strong winds.
"We will be assessing its condition and will inform the public when it’s safe to reopen."