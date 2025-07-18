A lifeguard in Aberystwyth rescued four teenagers in an inflatable dinghy who were warned not to go out to sea amid strong offshore winds.
On Sunday, 13 July, RNLI lifeguards were flying the orange windsock at Aberystwyth North beach as the wind was “blowing strongly offshore” and “posed a great risk to inflatable users as they can quickly be blown out to sea,” the RNLI said.
The lifeguards explained this to a group of four teenagers, who were determined to paddle a dinghy out and around a knot boy which is roughly 300m from the beach.
The lifeguards advised against doing this and explained the risk of the wind.
Despite being advised against it, the four teenagers launched the dinghy and made their way out towards the buoy.
It quickly became apparent that the wind was too strong for them to return to shore, Lifeguard Misha Fox-Maderson entered the water with a rescue board and began to paddle to their assistance.
When Misha reached the group, they were visibly tired and struggling against the wind.
Despite the challenging strong wind, Misha towed the dinghy with the four casualties in.
It took Misha around 15 minutes to safely return the four casualties to shore.
All were in good health and didn’t require any first aid.
Samuel Trevor, Lead Lifeguard Supervisor for Ceredigion said: “This situation shows the importance of following our guidance.
“When we fly the orange windsock, it’s vitally important that inflatables are not taken in the sea.
“Inflatables are light and full of air and therefore very easily blown out to sea.
“If you’re unsure how to check for an offshore wind, look for the orange windsock at lifeguarded beaches.
“At non-lifeguarded beaches, look for any flags, if they’re visibly blowing towards the sea, do not take inflatables in the water.”
