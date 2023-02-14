An Aberystwyth man's family members remain missing and seven have died as rescue efforts after a devastating earthquake in Turkey reach their final phase.
Capel Bangor resident Mahmut Genc’s family live in and around Adıyaman in south eastern Turkey.
The city was near the epicentre of last Monday’s high-magnitude earthquake that has ravaged large parts of Turkey and western Syria, sending tremors and aftershocks across the region.
Mahmut, who is Kurdish, has lived in Ceredigion for nearly 17 years with his wife Liz and their four children. He has worked in Rachel’s Dairy since he moved to the town.
This morning he confirmed he’d ‘sadly’ received no good news yet.
He told the Cambrian News he is still praying for a miracle but he is also realistic. He reiterated his appeal to Ceredigion residents to donate to help his family and others in his home country.
Seven of his close family members have been pronounced dead and he says between 20 and 30 are still missing. Yesterday, he also found out about the passing of two of his best friends he’d known since his school days.
Desperate rescue efforts are continuing today as the death toll across both Syria and Turkey surpassed 37,000. Engineering experts and rescuers have conceded that by Wednesday, survival chances would be practically zero for those still trapped beneath the rubble.
“At least seven of my family members are gone and more than 20 are still missing,” Mahmut said.
“They are unaccounted for but after tonight, realistically it may not be possible to rescue any more - and you have to accept the outcome.
“We keep waiting for good news but our hopes are fading. Please pray for my family.
“I know all my family’s homes are lost and my surviving family are homeless and displaced.
“There’s no way to turn back time. Our main focus is finding those who survived to stop their suffering and try to rescue them.”
Aberystwyth resident and businesswoman Bethan Davies is holding a fundraising event in Borth Community Hall on Saturday (18 February) in aid of Mahmut’s family and everyone in Turkey affected by the earthquake.
It will include a celebration of Turkish culture and cuisine and attempt to bring together the area’s significant Turkish community.
Donations to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal have now reached £2million in Wales, with the contributions across the UK reaching £65.8million since the appeal was launched on Thursday. The total amount includes £5million matched by the UK Government through the UK Aid Match scheme and a £300,000 Welsh Government donation.