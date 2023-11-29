A trader at Aberystwyth Market Hall has said businesses in the area have been “let down again” by a lack of Christmas lights at the top of town.
David Gilbert, owner of David Gilbert Jewellery in the building and a former chair of the Aberystwyth Market Hall Traders’ Association, said that it was the seventh year in a row that Christmas lights have not been extended beyond the clock tower, and called for Aberystwyth Town Council to distribute funding “more equitably” to ensure some lights will be on display in the area.
While inside the market hall the more than a dozen traders have paid for and installed their own festive lights and decorations to “make it an attractive place to shop”, Christmas lights on the street are nowhere to be seen.
Aberystwyth Town Council, which funds Christmas lights for the town, said that “due to budget constraints we concentrate the lights on the main streets (Great Darkgate Street and Terrace Road)”.
The council said that it “would certainly look at doing more should funding become available”.
Mr Gilbert said that last year talks were held with both Aberystwyth Town Council and Ceredigion County Council in a bid to find extra funding or to convince existing budgets to cover the top of town, but he said that “no feedback was received” from those meetings “despite numerous requests”.
“Apart from one or two small trees there is nothing else for the 20-plus businesses above the clock and top of town,” Mr Gilbert said.
“I’m not suggesting more spend but better location of the lights.
“Even in tight budgets a simple solution is to spread the lights in an equitable, considered manner.”
Aberystwyth Town Council clerk Gweneira Raw-Rees told the Cambrian News that the council supports the market hall, which celebrates its 200th anniversary this year, in various ways, including over the festive period through the holding of the Old Town Market.
“We have decorated the clock with beautiful drape lights and added a six metre metal Christmas tree across the road (the four trees are grant funded and have been located in places to extend the Christmas lights’ provision),” she said.
“An icicle festoon light across the street just beyond the clock also marks the gateway to upper Great Darkgate Street.
“Due to budget constraints we concentrate the lights on the main streets – Great Darkgate Street and Terrace Road – but should funding become available we would certainly look at doing more.”