ABERYSTWYTH has been celebrating The Big Green Week with a number of events.
The Big Green Week is taking place between 10 June and 18 June.
The nationwide event is considered ‘the UK’s biggest-ever celebration of community action to tackle climate change and protect nature.’
Aberystwyth took centre stage for this ‘corner’ of the country, as the town’s bandstand hosted ‘An Evening with Nature’ on Monday 12 June.
A variety of local ecological groups attended, each offering the community a chance to learn what each of them were doing to protect and restore nature.
The event organiser, Ms Joe Wilkins said: “The aim of the event was to boost momentum for conservation in our community and highlight the incredible work being done in our special corner of the world.
“The Great Big Green Week is the UK’s biggest-ever celebration of community action to tackle climate change and protect nature. Every year, people come together to unleash a wave of support for action to protect the planet.
“Tens of thousands of people in every corner of the country celebrate the heartfelt, brave, everyday actions being taken to stand up for nature and fight climate change.”
Despite the town being drenched by thunderstorms, Ms Wilkins said: “They couldn’t stop people from coming to discuss nature in our local community!”
The event also gave the climate action network, Climate Cymru, the opportunity to hear people’s views on how to deliver what they call a ‘nature positive Wales,’ which aims to increase biodiversity in the country by 2030.
The group came to Aberystwyth as part of their Big Green Tour of Wales, where members went on a roadtrip across Wales in electric cars, sharing ‘inspirational’ stories of people tackling climate change.
Aberystwyth wasn’t the only stop for Climate Cymru on their tour across Wales.
They made another stop at Ysgol Llanilar, where the pupils showed off their hard work protecting their corner of the country with the school’s new sensory garden.
Ysgol Llanilar Headteacher, Jan Jones, said: “It was a chance for us to show them our new sensory garden and what we do as a school to help in the fight against climate change.
“The whole school came together to make the sensory garden, each pupil was asked what they’d like to see, and they did everything themselves, from planning, to digging and planting, now we have trees, fruits and flowers growing. All of this brings biodiversity to our school.
“It’s important for the children to know what can be done, having groups like Climate Cymru come to speak to them helps raise their awareness about how small things in the community still make a difference.”