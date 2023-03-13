CND Cymru spoke about the continued damage caused by the disaster, and the issues of decommissioning the site as a result of it. CND Cymru said: “The Chief Executive at the Fukushima Daiichi site has admitted that the damage inside the reactors there is only starting to be identified, which makes it very difficult to predict when and how decommissioning will be completed. Only after removing spent fuel from the cooling ponds after 2031 can workers start to retrieve the fuel that melted during the explosions in 2011. If fulfilling that work will be impossible, a huge shell like the one at Chernobyl could be built there to isolate the radioactivity from the environment.