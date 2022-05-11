Aberystwyth native to be named Wales and the World President at this year’s Eisteddfod

Ann Griffith will be honoured at a ceremony during the National Eisteddfod in Tregaron later this year ( Eisteddfod Genedlaethol )

AN Aberystwyth native who has lived on five continents has been named as the Wales and the World President at this year’s National Eisteddfod.

Originally from Aberystwyth, Ann Griffith who now calls Washington DC her home, has today been named as the Wales and the World President by Eisteddfod organisers.

She was raised in an warm, inclusive home by her parents, Huw and Mair Wynne Griffith, Seilo, with everyone always welcome in the family home, including hundreds of students over the years.

Ann and her family have always remained incredibly close to her roots and her sisters, Nia and Gwawr, who both live here in Wales.

After a period in London and Newport, she went to study Theology in Manchester, before being appointed Chaplain for overseas students, which is when she met her husband of 39 years, Steve Hollingworth fom Illinois.

Their children, Gwennan, Angharad and Aled, all speak Welsh even though they’ve never lived in Wales. Ann and Steve have three grandsons, Owain, Dewi and Wynn, and one granddaughter, Carys.

Ann is Vice President of the St. David’s Society, Washington, and has contributed to numerous radio and television programmes in Wales on social, political and religious issues over the years.

She is the co-ordinator of Heddwch Nain / Mamgu in the United States, part of the Peace Petition Partnership, remembering, celebrating and realising the appeal by the women of Wales to women in the US a century ago, to work for a war-free world.

She will be honoured in a ceremony at the beginning of the Eisteddfod’s Cymanfa Ganu, held in the Pavilion on Sunday evening, 31 July.