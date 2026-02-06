The Wales Veterinary Science Centre (WVSC) based in Aberystwyth has been awarded the Welsh Government (WG) contract to continue delivery of the ‘Badger Found Dead’ surveillance service.
WVSC has been successfully delivering the Badger Found Dead service for over seven years, providing consistent support to farmers and veterinary practices and bringing established expertise to the service. This new award ensures continuity to existing arrangements, processes and reporting procedures for farmers or veterinary practices.
The WVSC Badger Found Dead service provides information on the prevalence of Mycobacterium bovis infection in badgers through post-mortem examination and the submission of samples for culture, molecular typing and histological analysis. Data generated through the programme provides valuable evidence on bovine TB infection levels in the badger population and supports investigation of the relationship between infection in badgers and cattle. This evidence contributes to the development of bovine TB policy at both local and national levels.
Dr Hazel Wright, WVSC Centre Manager, said: “This award recognises the WVSC’s proven expertise and commitment to delivering robust scientific and veterinary services. We are pleased to serve the agricultural sector by contributing to the evidence that underpins bovine TB policy in Wales. Effective surveillance depends on good collaboration, and we value the continued support of farmers and vets in delivering this work.”
Under the terms of the contract, the WVSC will be responsible for the receipt, handling and examination of badgers found dead, supporting the ongoing surveillance and monitoring objectives of the WG.
Dr Phil Thomas, WVSC Director, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this contract. It reflects the confidence placed in WVSC’s capabilities and our commitment to supporting important national surveillance work. We look forward to working with the WG to deliver this service to the highest standards.”
The contract commenced on the 2 February and will run for two years.
