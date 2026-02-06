The WVSC Badger Found Dead service provides information on the prevalence of Mycobacterium bovis infection in badgers through post-mortem examination and the submission of samples for culture, molecular typing and histological analysis. Data generated through the programme provides valuable evidence on bovine TB infection levels in the badger population and supports investigation of the relationship between infection in badgers and cattle. This evidence contributes to the development of bovine TB policy at both local and national levels.