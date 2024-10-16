AN Aberystwyth photographer has been recognised by an international awards panel.
Angharad Bache's image, entitled 'Giovani's Room', has been awarded third place at the International Photography Awards, within the People category.
Reacting to the recognition, Angharad said: "I've been invited to Athens in November for the awards ceremony and for the Foto Fest.
"I am beyond grateful for the recognition and hope my work contributes to ongoing conversations about identity and the power of art to reflect our deepest desires and societal challenges.
"It reaffirms the importance of capturing moments that resonate with themes of identity, belonging, and social defiance."
This photograph is titled after James Baldwin's novel, Giovanni's Room.
The night was drawing to a close for Aberystwyth University students as they indulged in a defiant but quick embrace.
The submission adds: "The Welsh town is famed for capturing graduates forever in its idyllic bubble, for they struggle to find a sense of hiraeth (deep longing for something, especially one's home) elsewhere.
"The novel tackles an exploration of LGBTQ+ identity, the concept of belonging, and societal expectations.
"At progressive institutions, one can create sanctuary in a public setting and reflect the struggle for acceptance."