A group of current and ex posties from Aberystwyth are hoping to raise as much money as possible for Cancer Research UK by taking on two new challenges in May.
The first challenge will take place on 4 May, when a group will ride 73 miles on mountain bikes from Aberystwyth to Llanwrthwl and back.
One of the organisers, Rob Crumpler, explained: “We start our challenge at Greggs Aberystwyth, proceeding up to Moriah and along to Devil's Bridge. We'll take the mountain road through Cwmystwyth to Rhayader and then along the back road to Llanwrthwl to the turn around point at the Greggs in the service station.
“Our return will take us back through Llanwrthwl, then taking the fork towards the Elan village. Before the village we will turn left up past the Clyn and across country to the Claerwen Dam.
“At the dam we will take the gravel track around the reservoir, past Claerwen Farm and on to the Teifi Pools. From here we will take the Ffair Rhos road, turning right prior to Ffair Rhos and heading cross country over to the back of Ysbyty Ystwyth where we will pick up the bridleway through the forestry to the A4340 above Dolau Afon. Crossing the road we will pick the old railway line (Route 81) which we will take all the way into Aberystwyth, looping round to finish at Greggs, Glanyrafon Ind Estate.”
Then on the 25 May, a group of 12 posties will embark on a 35-mile coastal walk around St. Brides Bay in Pembrokeshire, starting from St David's and finishing in Marloes sands.
Last year, the postal workers completed a 38-mile walk between Pontrhydfendigaid and Borth, raising £3,000 for Cancer Research UK.
To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/rob-crumpler-7