“At the dam we will take the gravel track around the reservoir, past Claerwen Farm and on to the Teifi Pools. From here we will take the Ffair Rhos road, turning right prior to Ffair Rhos and heading cross country over to the back of Ysbyty Ystwyth where we will pick up the bridleway through the forestry to the A4340 above Dolau Afon. Crossing the road we will pick the old railway line (Route 81) which we will take all the way into Aberystwyth, looping round to finish at Greggs, Glanyrafon Ind Estate.”