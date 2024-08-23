Plans to expand the Aberystwyth Promenade to include a new cycle path are set to go ahead in September.
The plans would see approximately 42 parking spaces lost on King Street and South Road, with the free parking spaces along the promenade to become charged parking to encourage “better turnover” of visitors.
Residents are describing this as a “nail in the coffin” of a town struggling with parking and visitor numbers.
One resident David Day is concerned for his business on the South Promenade, the Hut cafe, which hosts tables and seating on the pavement, but he is also concerned about the vibrancy of the town if those parking spots are lost.
The 60-year-old said: “I’ve lived in Aberystwyth since I was three, my family has run businesses on the prom off the council since 1966, I’ve lived my whole life on the prom.
“I know my onions about tourism and what the town needs and deserves.
“The parking thing is bad for the town not just the Hut.
“I don’t know where our customers are going to come from.
“A lot of parking in front of the Hut are people who park to work in the town.
“Both locals and tourist business will be lost.”
Over 700 people signed David’s petition against the plans and 327 objections were received by Ceredigion County Council.
In May plans were changed following lobbying from Aberystwyth Town Council to retain some parking along South Marine Terrace by the Hut.
The plans would expand the promenade to be between 3.5-4 metres wide, removing parking spaces to improve active travel routes.
The council states that “improving connectivity across the roadway for all users to the Castle from the prom and Old College area is considered to be beneficial to the town’s vibrancy”.
New street lighting will also be installed along the entire length of the promenade.
The work funded by Levelling Up will be used in anticipation of increased visitors following the completion of Aberystwyth’s Old College renovation works, due in part by December 2025.
The council anticipate increased use of car parking on Park Avenue and the expanded Maes-yr-Afon car park at the old Arriva site, which a council document states is “actually closer to the centre of Aberystwyth (400m) and a more level walk than the parking currently provided between the Hut and Castle Point.”
Expanding the cycle routes along the prom, which already is a National Cycle Route (NCR) but “insufficient width”, would bring it into compliance with NCR standards.
A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said: “A contract for the construction works to undertake improvements along the promenade under Levelling Up Funding has been awarded, and the works are programmed to commence during September.
“The work will include a widened promenade section to accommodate increased shared use (cycles and pedestrians).
“These developments will further enhance the Promenade as an asset for local people and visitors alike to enjoy and put the town on the map through having an accessible and sustainable draw to the town.”