An Aberystwyth seafront business owner has written to Ceredigion County Council as the pushback against plans to strip dozens of parking spaces from south promenade continues.
Ceredigion’s Cabinet rubber stamped plans to scrap between 42 and 55 parking spaces along south promenade in May – despite huge objection - arguing the decision will benefit the town.
A consultation into the plans drew 327 objections and a 726 signature petition against it.
A cross-party group of councillors then made calls for the decision to be brought back before councillors as they feel it did not receive sufficient scrutiny, but that bid was rejected.
David Day, who runs The Hut on the promenade, called the changes a “disaster for the future of Aberystwyth” and backed councillors who attempted to ‘call-in’ the decision and have it reversed.
Mr Day wrote in a letter to the council which he shared on social media: “I consider the decision can be called-in because the decision was not reasonable.
“The appropriate level of scrutiny had not been applied to such an important matter and, therefore, not everything has been considered.
“Additionally, the action of creating new prohibition of waiting across the seafront and of removing 56 parking spaces, affects the liberty and security of those living and working within the immediate vicinity.
“I do not seek to sabotage any enhancement of our local area but to ensure that all reasonable financial and governance scrutiny processes have been administered correctly.”
The plans will see the introduction of parking restrictions in and around south promenade that will see new waiting times introduced in some areas, with double yellow lines replacing parking spaces along a vast stretch of the seafront from the Old College to South Beach.
It will be paid for out of the Levelling Up Funding grant award of £10.8M given to the council in 2021, with £4.8m of that cash set aside “to be used to fund active travel connectivity improvements between the Castle, the Old College, and the Harbour area.”
The council said last month that work on the promenade project will now begin in autumn.