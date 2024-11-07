Aberystwyth Promenade is getting new lampposts with a ‘heritage feel’.
Last year Cambrian News readers were in uproar after the lamposts on the north half of the promenade were replaced with ‘War of the Worlds’ modern lampposts.
The newspaper took a poll finding 72 per cent of respondents ‘preferred the old ones’ which were blue with a ‘distinctive Victorian character’ with metal embellishments and spherical bulbs.
But good news came this week as Ceredigion County Council reiterated that these lamppost heads are not permanent, but a temporary measure put in place to replace several which had ‘failed’ in recent years.
This month the council is out again, this time replacing the rusting blue posts south of the pier.
The new lamppost columns match the ‘motorway style’ ones north of the pier but feature different lantern heads with ‘bespoke heritage style double brackets’ and will soon have sphere lamps too.
The metal columns of the new lampposts north of the pier will remain, but the lantern heads will be replaced to match the rest on the south side.
Town Councillor Kerry Ferguson said: “I am disappointed a consultation didn't happen on these designs, and did query this with officers during our Prom tour recently.
Ceredigion County Council said: “The street lighting along the promenade was approaching end-of-life, and a small number of individual lanterns had failed in recent years, and so the council sought to replace it as part of the UK Government Levelling Up project.
“The new lamp columns that were erected last year along the main promenade between Victoria Terrace and Pier Street will remain, but the temporary lanterns that were installed to keep the highway lit will be replaced with permanent, bespoke heritage style double brackets and lanterns.
“The remaining columns and lanterns will be replaced and will all match in appearance.
“In total, 52 street lighting columns will be replaced, including the renewal of the underground cabling.”