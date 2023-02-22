Protestors against cuts to rural bus services disrupted the unveiling of a fleet of electric buses to serve a new and improved T1 route from Aberystwyth to Carmarthen.
Traws Cymru bosses have confirmed all parties including Transport for Wales and the Welsh Government are in regular contact about how to salvage rural routes but warned there are no simple and immediate solutions.
The new buses and a purpose-built garage in Carmarthen have been funded by the Welsh Government and come with a £4.8 million pricetag.
But the new buses come at a time when other bus routes across mid Wales have been stripped bak in recent months from cuts by local councils, too few users and the withdrawal of coronavirus pandemic emergency funding.
As the new electric buses were showcased, a number of protests demonstrated against the cuts to rural bus services.
Ms Lindsey Elson: “The bus is a real life line, without a car, your life is a completely different format, you cannot do the things they do. You can’t do the simplest of things, like if you run out of something, you can’t just nip in the car and go down to the shop. You have to plan your whole life around the bus service. If it’s a rotten service, that makes a rotten life.”
“This goes for all people, whether they’re disabled, children, adults working at any age. We feel totally isolated, like we’re second class citizens. Over Christmas I felt I was demoted from second class to sub human. I actually emailed my MP about it, because we had days through Christmas and the new year where there was a two hourly service which finished early in the evening. Some places didn’t have anything at all. We were prisoners from before Christmas to way after the new year.”
David Purdun: “If you take the 512 to Borth, Borth is one of the important tourist centres in Ceredigion. Right now, the 512 has been cut by 50 per cent, and even before that they stopped running buses on Sunday as well as bank holidays. Imagine being a tourist with no buses running on a sunday or bank holiday, it’s crazy.
“The bus services we have are run by a commercial company, and it’s commercial decisions that are dictating the policy. They’ve cut our buses saying ‘the footfall of passengers fell during lockdown’ but the passenger numbers have come right back up since then, the buses are really crowded. It’s not being run as a public service, it's being run as a commercial service.
“I’d happily take higher taxes to know that there was a free public bus service open to all.”
Ms Elly Foster: “The bus services shouldn’t be run as a business, the whole public transport system should run as a fully subsidised, affordable and integrated system. They do this in Luxembourg, all their public transport is free, it’s paid for by the taxpayer. If they can do it in Luxembourg, why can’t we do it in Wales?”
“I don’t see the situation getting better, the T1 is fantastic but they spent four and a half million on it, whilst nothing else had anything.”