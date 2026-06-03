The Starling Cloud in Aberystwyth will introduce restricted parking in a bid to save spaces for customers and staff.
Its car park is often full, but manager Grant Thomas said the number of cars does not reflect the number of customers in the pub or staying at the hotel.
As a result, restricted parking will be introduced soon. The start date is yet to be set.
Grant said: “Sadly, we’re at a point now where we must do something. Parking in Aber has become such a problem that people are using our car park to walk into town because it’s free all day.
“We have no issue with people using it for picking up and dropping off school children but lately we’ve been getting comments like ‘We saw the car park and thought you were full’, but the pub is empty.
“Most days now my team can’t park to come to work, and hotel guests ask if we have any other spaces.
“It’s not about money or stinging people. If you need to park here for whatever reason, just come in and talk to us.”
Highlighting the issue, Grant shared a video with the ‘Cambrian News’ recorded at 11.30am on a weekday.
“This is just one example,” he said of the video, which shows most of the spaces full.
“There is no one in the pub, and only three rooms occupied in the hotel.”
In a bid to ease parking problems for staff and customers, but also retain parking for those in need like Plascrug and Gymraeg parents, with whom the pub has an informal agreement about parking to quickly drop off and pick up children – a compromise has been made.
“Vehicle registration cameras will go in but people will have 30 minutes to register their cars with us if using the pub or hotel and need to park for longer.”
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