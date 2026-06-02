AN Aberystwyth watersport company has teamed up with Keep Wales Tidy to open a litter picking hub, giving local people, community groups, and businesses free access to equipment to help keep their area clean and tidy.
Aberoutdoors, based at the local marina, already provides paddleboard (SUP) and kayak rentals, drop-in safety advice, and guided coastal tours. Now, the business is helping local people take practical action to care for their environment by becoming an official Litter Picking Hub.
The launch of the hub aims to inspire local residents, community groups, students, and businesses to take pride in their surroundings while also supporting physical and mental wellbeing through spending time outdoors and making a positive difference locally.
Before officially opening the hub, Aberoutdoors organised a series of community clean-up events involving exchange students from Aberystwyth University, university societies, and local residents. Together, volunteers collected more than 50 bags of litter, removed large amounts of scrap metal from rivers and hedgerows, and helped tackle local fly-tipping issues.
The team hopes the new hub will help re-ignite a sense of community spirit across Aberystwyth and encourage people to take small steps that collectively make a big difference to keeping local streets, rivers, and beaches clean.
Jack Potts-Edwards, Aberoutdoors Owner said: “Since we’ve started working with Keep Wales Tidy, we have felt nothing short of inspired by their work and commitment towards keeping our home free of litter. We couldn’t be happier working alongside such a great team of individuals.
“Aberystwyth deserves more stewardship from its council & it’s residents and I’m hoping that by setting up this Hub, more people will come forward and use the services we can now provide to help alleviate the issues regarding litter that they speak so deeply about. I hope that by providing these litter picking kits we can re-ignite Aberystwyth’s Community Civic Spirt and bring forward change.”
Richard Thomas, Keep Wales Tidy Project Officer for Ceredigion, said: “Litter Picking Hubs are a fantastic way to bring communities together and empower people to take positive action in the places they live, work, and visit. It’s been great to work with Aberoutdoors, whose passion for protecting the local environment and coastline really shines through.
“Every bag of litter collected makes a difference, and we hope this new hub will encourage even more people across Aberystwyth to get involved and help keep their community clean.”
The hub will offer free access to litter picking equipment, including pickers, hi-vis vests, rubbish bags, and hoops to keep bags open even on windy days. It’s part of a nationwide network of hubs supported by Keep Wales Tidy and funded by the Welsh Government.
Aberoutdoors provide litter picking equipment at your convenience if and where possible, so why not grab a kit and make a difference in your community today? Visit the Aberoutdoors website and fill out an enquiry for to get in-touch and book kit or simply call or message Jack on 07506846507. Aberoutdoors can also be contacted through social media.
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