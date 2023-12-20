Year 6 pupils at an Aberystwyth primary school have helped raise more than £600 for charity.
As part of their theme this half-term – charity – Ysgol Plascrug pupils have been busy organising a range of activities in order to raise money for different charities.
Firstly, the pupils kindly bought gifts for, wrapped and delivered over 30 Christmas boxes for the Care Society.
The school also received a very generous donation of gifts and hygiene products from Morrisons Aberystwyth to include in their boxes.
As well as this, the pupils organised a Plascrug Charity Christmas Run which took place on Thursday, 14 December.
More than 50 pupils and parents from across the school ran 1km or 2km along Plascrug Avenue wearing their Christmas outfits.
They would like to thank Aberystwyth Junior Park Run for the support in organising the event.
Finally, the pupils have been very busy planning, creating and selling a range of products at the school’s annual Entrepreneurship Fair.
There were a range of products made including marshmallow snowmen, teacake reindeers, woollen wreaths and tree decorations.
It was decided by the pupils that the two causes they would like to raise money for would be Angharad Ward, Bronglais Hospital and Cancer Research UK, both of which have benefited Ysgol Plascrug pupils over the years.
In total, Year 6 pupils have raised £620 which will be shared between the two chosen recipients.