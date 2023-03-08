Two pupils from Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig recently competed in the area round of the Rotary Young Musician and Young Singer Competitions having won the local round in Aberystwyth in November.
Gruffydd Sion and Ioan Joshua Mabbutt represented the Aberystwyth Rotary Clubs at the competition held at Ysgol Bro Dinefwr in Llandeilo and hosted by Rotarians Dai and Carol Dyer of Llandovery.
Both competitors were beautifully accompanied, as always, by Lona Philips.
Several members of the Aberystwyth Rotary Clubs had kindly travelled to Llandeilo to support the boys and they were delighted when Gruff was awarded second prize in the instrumental section and Ioan won the singing section.
Ioan will now go on to represent the area in the next round of the competition to be held in Blackwood.
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]